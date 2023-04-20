HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has something for everyone!

The big thing happening is the Taylor Swift Htown takeover! We have all of the “Swifty” deets.

And Earth Day is on Saturday. We’re celebrating with Jennifer Kahn, the Founder & CEO of SCENERY, accessories hand made from retired theatre sets, & more… BROADWAY & beyond!

Plus, meet the “ruff” competition for the 2nd Annual Corgi Race at Kirby Ice House.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

