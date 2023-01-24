HOUSTON (KIAH) – It may be a stormy day, but Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is adding a little sunshine to your day.

We have the 95th Academy Award nominations! One film is dominating the nods with 11 nominations!

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips on how to kick off the new year with everything from eating better to feeling and living better.

Plus, it’s Tasty Tuesday and Daiq’s Restaurant & Lounge, one of Houston’s favorite party spots, is getting the jump on one of Houston’s favorite times of year – Crawfish Season! They are joining Maggie LIVE in studio!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.