Houston Happens – Texas Renaissance Festival King Co-Hosts with Maggie, Crime Tip Tuesday and Gabby Petito Case, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Power Wizard, and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Hear ye, hear ye! Welcome to a special edition of Houston Happens. Joining host Maggie Flecknoe is the King of the Texas Renaissance Festival. He’s co-hosting and giving us a sneak peek ahead of the 47th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival.

And don’t worry about how many turkey legs you eat, thanks to Innovative Lasers of Houston and the magic of its Zerona Laser.

Speaking of magic, Power Wizard is here to help you save money on your electric bill. Also, UnitedHealthcare and WellMed are helping you stay in your home as you age.

Plus, it’s the case that continues to grip the headlines, Gabby Petito’s death and the manhunt for Brian Laundrie. CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, Rania Mankarious, joins Maggie to talk more about the case in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

That and more on today’s special edition of Houston Happens.

