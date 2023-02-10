HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ready, set, weekend! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is gearing up for a jam packed weekend!

We’re kicking off all of the festivities for the Big Game on Sunday! Rihanna is giving a sneak peek of her half-time performance. And NFL Running Back, Leonard Fournette, joins us LIVE to talk about his work off the field with the non-profit, Rebuilding Together.

And Jax Grill is LIVE in studio serving up quite the Big Game spread! Find out how they can help you have a winning party!

We are also kicking off Mardi Gras live in Galveston!

Things are heating up for Valentine’s Day weekend. Simply Scents Candle Co. is LIVE in studio with some beautiful gift ideas.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.