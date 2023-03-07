HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back and has a great show in store for you!

Producer Lu and Maggie recap they’re “Agventure” at RodeoHouston. It was Lu’s first rodeo!

And we’re celebrating International Women’s Day early with Nathalie Nicole, Founder & CEO of NN Body Co., a Black Woman-Owned fashion activewear and self-care boutique in Houston’s Galleria Mall.

Plus, The Guinness Book of World Record’s LARGEST BOOK IN THE WORLD, I Am Texas!, is leaving Houston and headed to The Alamo. Written by more than 1,000 Texas students, the 7-foot-tall book, which takes 4-5 people to move and that many to turn a page! Melissa Williams Murphy, founder of iWRITE, a nonprofit organization that builds student confidence through writing, shares more.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens!

