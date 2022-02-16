HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Black History Month with the help of some fierce little girls, 2-year old Krissy and her 1-year old sister Kinsley.

Their mom Crystal is a STEM educator and content creator. She started Mommy and Me: The Listers, a YouTube Channel featuring the toddlers learning about different subjects. This month the focus is paying homage to some of the Bold Women in Black History in the series titled: Standing On The Shoulders of Giants. Enjoy a performance LIVE in studio.

Also, Detroit Lions’ wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown joins Maggie to talk about the non-profit Rebuilding Together and what he’s doing to revitalize communities.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

