HOUSTON (KIAH) – “May the 4th be with you”! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a great show in store for you today.

She has a wide range of top talkers from an airline pilot who turned a plane catering truck into a tiny home, to a mom who was “snack shamed” by her 3-year-old’s preschool teacher and more!

Plus, we’re helping you get ready for Cinco de Mayo with Arnaldo Richards’ Picos Restaurant.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.