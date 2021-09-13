Houston Happens – Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas, Power Wizard, Innovative Lasers of Houston, ChicExecs self-care must-haves, Time-saving meal tips with Save A Lot and Mott’s

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Monday morning. Coming up on Houston Happens, host Maggie Flecknoe and CW39 Houston’s Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger continue to track Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Also, while we’re at home riding out the storm, it’s a chance to practice self-care. Lifestyle expert Kiley Thomas shares some must-have products from ChicExecs.

Go-to Mom for Moms Everywhere, Donna Bozzo serves up quick and easy tips for making healthy and nutritious meals for your family thanks to Save A Lot and Mott’s.

Speaking of easy, Innovative Lasers of Houston has an easy and painless way to lose weight.

Also, Power Wizard is here to help you save money in a flash when it comes to your electric bill.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.