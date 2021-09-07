Houston Happens – White after Labor Day? Back-to-school & work essentials, The Travel Mom gives away a FREE adult vacay, and more

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Tuesday morning! Houston Happens is back after Labor Day! Host Maggie Flecknoe is answering the age-old question: Can You Wear White After Labor Day? Viewers share their thoughts. Maggie also shares the history behind the old-fashioned rule.

Now that summer is officially over, check out some back-to-school and back-to-work essentials from lifestyle expert Kylie Thomas with ChicExecs.

And with kids returning to school it’s a great time for a grown-up getaway. The Travel Mom has the perfect adult escape plus, a FREE trip!

We want to make sure you stay healthy this fall. Community Health Network shares why many Texas doctors are turning to COVID-19 infusion therapy.

It may be September but temps aren’t going down. One thing that can go down though is your electric bill, thanks to Power Wizard.

