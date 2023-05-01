HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting a new month, and week off right!

She has a hilarious talker. A zoo in England is recruiting a human “seagull deterrent”! You won’t believe what you have to wear.

Plus, in today’s Motivational Monday, Celebrity Chef Willie Holmes has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters to provide 300 healthy low-cost school lunches to the members of its Beyond School Walls Program. Find out more and how you can help.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

