Houston momtrepreneur and children’s author helps kids get through trying times

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) – Good Monday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe introduces us to a local children’s book author, Julie Beasley.

Beasley is a mom of two, who has worked as a writer for some great Houston advertising agencies. After Hurricane Harvey hit, Beasley got the idea for a children’s book “H is for Harvey” as a way to help kids understand the hurricane’s impact and appreciate all those who showed their Texas-sized hearts by helping others.

Beasley is one of those Texas-sized hearts. 100% of the royalties from the book goes towards The Astros Foundation.

Beasley has gone on to write two more books, “My Name is a Hurricane?” and “Winona & Gus & the Coronavirus”. 

She shares more of her story in today’s Motivational Monday. 

For more, please visit: www.juliebeasley.com

