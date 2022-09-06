HOUSTON (KIAH) – In April of 2021, 19-year-old R&B singer Jaelyn “JaeRene” Chapman was tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver in a wrong-way crash. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe spoke with JaeRene’s mother, Lindsay Locke, right after the tragic accident. Now, Lindsay is back LIVE to talk about her new self-help book and the non-profit she has founded.

