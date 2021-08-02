Houston swimmer and two-time Olympian Cammile Adams talks about beating the “Olympic Hangover”

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tropics and Saharan Dust - Adam Krueger

TEMP OUTLOOK FOR AUGUST

Joseph Dames, Portland, OR on CW39 08022021 730am

Space Travel, SpaceX tourism - Sharron Melton

Athletic weather temperatures - Carrigan Chauvin

Dangerous fire weather southern California

Vaccine gift cards, Infrastructure bill latest - Sharron Melton

Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

Rain chances in 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Rare cold front ahead - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

HOUSTON – We all watch the games but what is it really like to compete in the Olympics? 

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with two-time Olympian and Cypress native Cammile Adams to talk about her journey and how she overcame the “Olympic Hangover”. 

Now Adams has traded here swimsuit for a business suit. She’s a business owner with six SafeSplash swim school locations throughout Houston. The past year proved to be another stressful and mentally difficult year for Adams. Adams didn’t let the stress of running her business through the pandemic stop her, she focused on mentoring and providing life skills to her own employees, the majority of whom are high-school and college-aged women. 

For more, please visit: www.safesplash.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss