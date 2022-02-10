HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is all about celebrating! And today she celebrated a local woman’s 106th birthday!

Wilda Wilson received a surprise, yesterday, to celebrate her 106th birthday. Staff at Buckner Parkway Place, the Houston-area senior living community Wilson has resided at since 2004, treated the birthday girl to a morning of pampering in the campus beauty salon. The special “spa day” was in honor of Wilson’s 30-year career as a hairdresser and salon owner.

“Our team at Parkway Place has always looked for ways to create memorable experiences for residents, but I’ve been truly impressed with how our associates have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to connect with residents and inspire happiness,” said Abraham Mathew, executive director of Parkway Place.

“Ms. Wilda is an inspiration to all of us, and I’m glad we could bring a smile to her face today.”

The birthday pampering for Wilson included a shampoo, scalp massage, styling, and a manicure, followed by a socially distanced celebration. Parkway Place’s COVID-19 protocols were followed throughout the appointment, including screening and testing the stylist, use of PPE, and limiting the salon to one client at a time.

Wilson is one of three Parkway Place residents over 100 years old, with two more residents turning 100 later this year. When asked about the secret to a long life, Wilson credited her daily breakfast of five extra crispy pieces of bacon and two pieces of toast smothered in jam.

Wilson was born Feb. 9, 1916 on a farm in Kansas. At the time of her birth, the U.S. population was 102 million, a new Model T Ford cost $306 and gasoline was only 22 cents per gallon, the first supermarket opened, and the hamburger bun was invented.

“My grandma is a doer… she always has been,” said Isla Waters. “She just gets thing and done well. Grandma, also known as Brownie to her dear friends, is humble, kind, no-nonsense, and genuinely happy for others. I adore her and cherish every moment I’ve had with her.”

Waters said she has a few vague memories of her grandmother’s hair salon in Colorado. “I think that’s where I received my first haircut. When I was a child, I always loved to have my grandmother do my hair, as she knew how to brush it without hurting me… and she could use a curling iron.

“One of the biggest treats for me was when I was able to come and cut her hair last year. I was nervous, but she was pleased.”

Wilson and her husband, Clayton, moved from Colorado to Houston, Texas in 2004 to be closer to family. They moved into Parkway Place due to Mr. Wilson’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s, which was beginning to progress. He died in 2008.

“I am so truly grateful for the staff at Parkway Place,” said Waters. “Words seem inadequate to express just how kind, loving, professional and dedicated every staff member I have encountered with Grandma and with me. Thank you to everyone who has a hand in caring for my precious grandma.”

Located in the heart of Houston’s Energy Corridor, Buckner Parkway Place is a 15-acre community serving senior adults with the highest level of hospitality and care. Parkway Place offers a complete continuum of living and care on-site, so residents can have the peace of mind knowing their address can remain the same despite changing medical needs. For more information, visit BucknerParkwayPlace.org.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens