Sunnyside – A lot of us are spending extra time in our gardens during the summer.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe paid her monthly visit to Recipe for Success Foundation’s Hope Farms. The 7-acre urban farm is in the Sunnyside neighborhood. What has long been considered a “food dessert”. Gracie Cavnar, Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation, is hoping to change that one veggie at a time.

During this trip, Noah Rattler shows Maggie how to grow a Three Sisters Garden and the symbolism behind it.

For more on Recipe for Success Foundation, please visit: https://www.recipe4success.org/

For more on Hope Farms, please visit: https://hopefarmshtx.org/