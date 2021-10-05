HUZZAH! The 47th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival is Back

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Hip hip Huzzah! One of the state’s most time honored traditions, the Texas Renaissance Festival has returned for its 47th season.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe welcomes a royal guest, the King, to the studio for a preview of what’s to come and new attractions.

Each year, the festival attracts thousands of people from festival goers, a variety of artisans, craftsmen and vendors. They come to the 55-acre fairground to enjoy food, entertainment, cosplay, camping and lots of shopping.

Festival information

Dates: Oct. 9-Nov. 28 (Sat.-Sun.)

Time: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: $13-$25; children age 12 and younger receive free admission on Sundays and half-price admission on Saturdays; tickets are date specific

Location: 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission

Visit: https://www.texrenfest.com/

