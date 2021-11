HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning Crush City! You’re in store for a very special Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. We are getting ready for Game 6 of the World Series.

Local sneaker artist Ranard Hardman of Nard Got Sole Customs joined Maggie in studio. He painted Astros sneakers LIVE throughout the show.

Check out the finished masterpiece!

For more, please visit: www.nardgotsole.com

