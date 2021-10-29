Its a “Boo-tacular” Friday on Houston Happens with Chuck E Cheese, plus Power Wizard drops by and Innovative Lasers of Houston has a hot deal just in time for Halloween!

HOUSTON (KIAH) Friday on Houston Happens we have a Halloween themed show with some spooky guests to keep you on your toes!

Chuck E Cheese has a “Boo-tacular” special for the kids just in time for Halloween. Power Wizard shares with you some ways to avoid being tricked into paying higher electricity bills and Chase Southwest shows you some great travel holiday specials and so much more!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.