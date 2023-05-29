HOUSTON (KIAH) – A remarkable Kashmere High School has been named Terry Scholar, a premier full-ride scholarship program. He is the first student in Kashmere High School’s history to receive this honor.

Tyran Kennedy sat down for an exclusive interview on Houston Happens to share his journey from leaving New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to Houston. He shared how the Miles Ahead Scholars program helped him accomplish his goal of attending college. Additionally, he is the president of the National Honor Society, co-anchors the daily announcements, and is a member of the G-Unity Business Lab.

These accomplishments have led to his admission into the McCombs Business School at The University of Texas at Austin.