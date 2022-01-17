HOUSTON (KIAH) — A very special guest joined Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe live in studio. The winner of Foley & Lardner LLP’s 26th Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. Ronnie Williams, a fourth-grader from James H. Law Elementary, was named the winner in Houston.

This year the students delivered original speeches addressing the topic: “How would Dr. King assess our progress in achieving his vision for America?”

Watch Williams perform part of his speech:

Williams won $1000. He tells Maggie he’d like to be a journalist or commentator when he grows up. No matter what he decides, his future is bright!