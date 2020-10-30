Memorial City is lit!!!

HOUSTON (CW39) Memorial City is pulling out all the stops for Halloween this year. They are planning on lighting up the area in festive colors on Saturday, October 31st.

Check out all the details below:



WHAT: Trick or treat! Memorial City will spark up 22 buildings, bridges and garages – a total of 2.6 linear miles of LED lights in orange, yellow and white in honor of Halloween.



WHEN: Dusk till dawn beginning Saturday, October 31st through Sunday, November 1st



WHERE: Memorial City

Memorial City, from Bunker Hill to just east of Beltway 8 on the north and south side of the Interstate 10 corridor.



