HOUSTON (KIAH) – They may be little but they are fierce! Especially when it comes to STEM activities and education. We’re talking about 3-yr-old Krissy Lister and her 2-yr-old sister, Kinsley Lister.

Their mom Crystal Lister has started a YouTube channel, Mommy and Me: The Listers. Its an interactive and educational avenue where Crystal shares her passion and talent for teaching STEM education through her two tiny co-stars.

They join Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to celebrate Black History Month!

First up they’re honoring Ellen Armstrong, an African American stage magician! Enjoy some science and magic with the “STEMagicians”.

Then 3-year-old Krissy takes to the stage as Ella Fitzgerald with a special performance.

Watch out world, these young girls are making history of their own!

