Motivational Monday: 17-yr-old girl creates innovative LoveMySkin™ app

HOUSTON (CW39) – Audrey Ajakaye is not your typical 17-year-old. The senior at The Village School not only created an innovative app to help others navigate racial and societal pressures but has taken her innovation across the globe to Nigeria.

Audrey developed the LoveMySkin™ app to give voice to everyone suffering from skin conditions and insecurities. By creating an avenue to engage in enlightening, inclusive, and meaningful discussions, LoveMySkin™ will connect users with others going through the same experiences and with experts in the field of dermatology. The app is now available on Android and in the Apple store. Since launching her idea in February of this year, Audrey has continued to grow LoveMySkin™.

She is in the process of petitioning the UN to create an International Skin Positivity Day to raise awareness on skin conditions and insecurities and even took a trip to Nigeria, where she is from, to share her message with children in the local villages.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe shares her story in today’s Motivational Monday.

For more: https://lovemyskin.app/

And to sign the petition: https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-international-skin-positivity-day-raise-awareness-on-skin-conditions-and-insecurities

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.