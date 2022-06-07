HOUSTON (KIAH) — Meet the local musician who is bringing his own unique spin to a classical four-string instrument. ‘DEMOLA the Violinist’ joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and performs LIVE in studio.

Based in Houston, Texas Demola travels the world sharing his musical talent and has acquired a significant following of over 1.5M followers across social media who turn to his music for inspiration and entertainment. To learn more about this award winning violinist visit: www.demolatheviolinist.com.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.