MUST SEE: Galveston lawyer arrested after walking down beach in Michael Myers costume ahead of TS Nicholas

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – There was more than Nicholas creepin’ on the beaches of Galveston. A man was spotted walking down the Galveston beach wearing a Michael Myers costume, bloody knife and all.

Galveston police received a call about the masked man and responded. When they arrived they quickly learned it was all fake and a costume. Still, the man was arrested for disorderly conduct. He has since been released.

So the question remains, who is the masked man?

Turns out it was Mark Metzger, a Galveston resident, trial lawyer, and Marine veteran. Metzger is known for his love of dressing up and pulling pranks on the island.

He posted on social media after his arrest and said, “Bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I’m about. It’s all I’ve been about my entire life.”

As far as whether he would do it again? He replied, “I’d do it again all day every day.”

