HOUSTON (KIAH) — Oscar Mayer has launched a bologna face mask. It’s not what you think! No, you don’t slap a real piece of meat on your face, instead it’s a beauty-mask made to look like bologna.

According to a press release from Business Wire:

Oscar Mayer partnered with Seoul Mamas, a premier Korean beauty and skincare company, to bring some playfulness and levity back into the beauty world. The face masks are a hydrating and restoring hydrogel that promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and provide protection for the skin. The masks will rejuvenate your beauty routine, while also bringing an unexpected smile to your face.

The bologna-inspired face masks are the latest way Oscar Mayer brings to life their mantra, “Keep it Oscar”, by staying true to the brand’s rich history of sparking smiles and uniting millions around a love of meat. The face masks are available for $5 each via Amazon beginning January 19 while supplies last. For more information, check out the Amazon storefront and follow Oscar Mayer on Instagram.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe shares her thoughts in today’s top talkers.