HOUSTON (KIAH) — Instead of spending his time playing video games during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler Brown decided to create art. The Grand Oaks High School senior connected with an Australian artist on Instagram. They would FaceTime and Brown perfected his craft.

Brown has since gone on to paint and sketch athletes. He even has met the athletes in person. Brown even has gone on to sell his pieces. He shares more with Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe.

For more on Brown you can follow him on Instagram or check out his website.