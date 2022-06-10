HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is ending the week on a high note with people making a difference in our community.

She’s joined by NFL star and former Houston Texans player, DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee. Greenlee is a domestic violence survivor who started the non-profit S.M.O.O.O.T.H. to empower and support women and families impacted by domestic violence.

S.M.O.O.O.T.H. is hosting its 4th annual Pretty Scars Into Stars Initiative – Texas, this Saturday. The event is dedicated to helping women rediscover their inner power and outer beauty. S.M.O.O.O.T.H., will be providing twenty survivors with a day dedicated to celebration, growth, hope, and survival through cosmetic and internal restorations.

To learn more S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Inc. please visit www.smooothinc.org

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.