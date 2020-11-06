Nov 7: Liftoff Houston! Pitch Day: finalists compete for cash prizes totaling $30,000

HOUSTON (CW 39) If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur then this event is meant for you! The City of Houston is hosting a virtual business pitch day competition on Saturday, Nov. 7th and the winner of the competition will win some big prizes.

Take a look the details:

WHAT: Liftoff Houston!, the City of Houston’s annual startup business plan competition sponsored by Capital One Bank and administered by the Houston Public Library (HPL) and the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO), will feature virtual pitches from nine finalists competing for cash prizes totaling $30,000.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 11 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

WHERE: Register to view the virtual competition here. Registration is free and open to the public.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Liftoff Houston! is the City of Houston’s annual startup business plan competition. It is an entrepreneurial initiative that aims to empower Houstonians with business literacy education and mentorship to start their own businesses while contributing to the local growth and sustainability of the Houston economy. This year, for the safety of participants, staff and volunteers, the program was administered virtually.



Over the last seven years, this program has awarded over $210,000 to 21 local, aspiring entrepreneurs to help them make their dreams of business ownership become reality.



There will be 3 categories: service, product and innovation. Additionally, each category will have 3 finalists. At the end of the event, winners from each category – who will take home $10,000 each – will be announced the day of the event.