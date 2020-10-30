Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Houston Happenings – Halloween edition

HOUSTON (CW39) Halloween is not dead in Houston… Only different this year.

The Mayor of Houston announces Halloween Safety suggestions to consider for trick-or-treating or venturing out over the weekend.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe has a JAM-PACKED Halloween edition of events for you and your family to enjoy this Halloween weekend. Here’s a look! And check out her spooktacular outfit.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!