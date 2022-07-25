HOUSTON (KIAH) — A big event is in full bloom this weekend… Plantchella!

Bree Iman Clarke, founder of The Plant Project, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe live in studio with all the details

For more, please click here.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.