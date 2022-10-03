HOUSTON (KIAH) – Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban streetwear retailer in Houston’s Galleria Mall, is considering moving its entire operation from the Galleria to a new flagship store in Upper Kirby after being told by the mall they could sell clothing but could no longer sell shoes in the store because of an exclusive deal formed with a new retail tenant.

Sneakers and resale retro kicks are a huge part of Agenda’s story and success, and Agenda owner Ken Haggerty believes he is being singled out, and pushed out, by Galleria Mall owner Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner, and “A Sneaker City”, a multi-state retail operator whose business model mirrors Agenda as a premier Buy/Sell/Trade store for fashion sneakers and streetwear.

Haggerty joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share more of his story and his new location.

