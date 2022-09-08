HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wells Fargo is giving Harris County $7.5 million in grant money to go towards making homeownership affordable for communities of color. This is one step in stopping racism in real estate.

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with local relator, Noel Collier to talk more about this topic and what can be done to stop it.

For more on Noel, please visit: www.sellwithnoel.com

