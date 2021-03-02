Rolling Relief: Samaritan’s Purse emergency relief in Houston after winter storm

HOUSTON (CW39) – Relief has rolled into Houston. Samaritan’s Purse is aiding Texas families in the wake of devastating ice storms that destroyed area infrastructure, downed trees, and displaced thousands of families.

Communities are returning home after nearly two weeks without power and heat to find their homes damaged due to burst pipes and fallen trees.

Last week, Samaritan’s Purse deployed two Disaster Relief Units to Texas, including one from its Southwest Ministry Center in Dallas. These tractor-trailers will serve as bases of operation for teams of disaster response specialists in Austin and Houston. Each unit is stocked with generators, chainsaws, and additional relief supplies to aid impacted Texas families.

“I was in Texas last week during the historic winter weather, and it was terrible. Even though the electricity is now back on, so many people have tremendous damage to their homes from frozen and burst pipes. They need help and are unsure of what to do next or where to turn,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We want to be there to help as many as we can in Jesus’ Name. Please join me in praying for these communities as they begin to recover.”

Samaritan’s Purse is simultaneously providing relief to winter storm victims in northwest Oregon after ice downed hundreds of trees and damaged countless homes. Teams of volunteers in Texas and Oregon will help families in need while reminding them that God loves them and they are not forgotten.

If you need assistance in the Houston area you can call the Samaritan’s Purse Homeowner Hotline: 713-440-9839 or visit: SamaritansPurse.org. You also visit the semi-truck parked at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 8300 Katy Freeway Frontage Rd.