Sadler’s Smokehouse Introduces Authentic Ready-to-Eat Pit-Smoked Texas BBQ

HOUSTON – It’s never been easier to bring home the bold and smoky flavor of authentic pit-smoked Texas barbeque from the barbeque experts at Sadler’s Smokehouse. The team from Henderson, Texas, is introducing its ready-to-eat Sadler’s Smokehouse® beef brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken and St. Louis Ribs at select retailers this summer. The new line of Sadler’s Smokehouse® products is pit-smoked low and slow, using butcher-quality cuts of meat, no artificial ingredients, Texas hardwoods and 65 years of family barbeque tradition.

Chef Lamar Moore joined Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and shared some great recipes – Beef Brisket Hash and Smoked Chicken and Pimento Cheese Dip.

For recipes and tips, go to HormelFoods.com.

