Sip Your Way Through Spring

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you looking for easy, healthy meals to prepare for you and your family?

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

CW39’s Houston Happens Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey along with Registered Dietian Annessa Chumbley share perfect products to use by Randalls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Tiger Seen Roaming in West Houston Neighborhood

Do you have the NEW CW39 app?

Tropical Storm Andres - Adam Krueger

How Weather Impacts Wine - Carrigan Chauvin

Long term closure on I-69 inbound

7-day forecast - Adam Krueger

Texas Voting Rights groups rally - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss