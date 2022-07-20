HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Say “I Do” to a great edition of Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe.

Houston’s Premiere Bridal Show returns for the 38th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show this weekend at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 200 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, 13 fashion shows, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals.

New vendors at the show include vintage trucks and trailers transformed into drink and catering stations, BachLit for the ultimate bachelorette party planning service, as well as bachelorette party outfits for the bride and her crew from the And a Little Hope Boutique. The Bridal Extravaganza show will also feature a “What You Need to Know Now!” wedding seminar for VIP Brides on Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 VIP Brides also receive signature swag bags with complimentary gifts from sponsors and vendors.

We’re giving you a sneak peek LIVE in studio. From gowns, cake, flowers and more!

