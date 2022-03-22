HOUSTON (KIAH) — Spring has sprung and ChicExecs joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe with some must-have products.

See more details below:

Lani + Kei

With spring almost here, the idea of warmer weather already has us planning our season’s wardrobe. Lani + Kei designs chic, colorful, and sexy floral bralettes that are a fun way to welcome spring’s arrival. They jazz up any outfit and are made to be seen underneath tops! The collection features supportive, cute designs, with racerback, triangle, crochet, longline, padded, and halter options for various preferences. With a supportive fit and quality fabric, the bralettes make women feel confident and sexy in their skin. Customers love that the bralettes are stretchy, comfortable, and colorful, with beautiful quality detail. Best of all, they fit nicely and look chic under your cute spring tops.

Website: www.laniandkei.com

Memeeno

Created by a mother, and supported by doctors, sleep consultants, and nurses, Memeeno’s belly bands will be your newborn’s favorite product! Reduce baby colic symptoms of gas and general fussiness without using any potentially harmful herbs or heating elements. An all-natural external remedy for gas and colic, all bands are safe for your baby and made of super soft 100% organic cotton front and back with a polyester fleece infill to ensure your little one’s optimal belly warmth and comfort. Memeeno is not only focused on providing excellent, safe products, but on giving back as well. Giving a percentage of all sales to Givelight Foundation, an organization dedicated to building loving homes and schools for orphaned children, feel good when you shop with Memeeno.

Website: https://www.memeeno.com/

Recently

Recently is a mobile-to-magazine app that publishes a personal photo magazine, straight from an iPhone. A true time-saver, in mere seconds Recently creates a collection-worthy magazine printed on luxurious archival Mohawk paper. The only app that automates the arduous task of organizing & laying out photos on a phone, Recently preselects the best photos from a camera roll, so the user doesn’t have to. Because really, who has the time and patience to? Beloved by young families frantically trying to capture every milestone moment, Recently also appeals to friends and family separated by time and distance and those looking to display photographs in creative and artistic ways. A fantastic gift for moms, dads, grads, newlyweds and more, Recently is a thoughtful personalized gift anyone would be delighted to receive.

Website: https://www.getrecently.com/

Bellus All Natural Labs

Beauty lovers will be thrilled to partake in an interactive skincare experience that puts them in the driver’s seat. It’s a unique DIY activity with benefits they’ll enjoy year-round. Simply scan a QR code and enter the interactive experience of creating their very own luxury serums guided by Kristina Cimo, the head of Bellus All Natural Labs. Bellus All Natural Labs is the ultimate addition to any beauty routine with its Make Your Own Serum Kit. It’s a fun gift that lets you craft customized plant-based serums that you can do with family, friends, and coworkers this season, resulting in a personalized set of serums that is a fresh take on self-care.

Website: https://www.sbellus.com/

Imani Collective

Imani Collective believes transformation happens through deep relationships. A leading ethical impact brand with a holistic approach, Imani Collective encourages empowerment with a desire to see each artisan thrive in all areas of life through employment, mentorship, education, and community. Follow along on Instagram @imanicollective to stay updated on all the brand’s mission and beautifully handcrafted lifestyle goods.

Website: https://imanicollective.com/

