HOUSTON (KIAH) – They may be little but they are fierce! Especially when it comes to STEM activities and education. We’re talking about 2-yr-old Krissy Lister and her 1 yr-old sister, Kinsley Lister.

Their mom Crystal Lister has started a YouTube channel, Mommy and Me: The Listers. Its an interactive and educational avenue where Crystal shares her passion and talent for teaching STEM education through her two tiny co-stars.

They join Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share three of their favorite experiments. You can participate at home! See below for more on each experiment.

Experiment #1

“The Magic Milk” for ages 3 and up

Materials:

Plate

Q-Tip

2-ounce cup

Milk

Dish Soap

Food coloring

Steps:

Pour the milk on the plate Add drops of food coloring to the milk in the plate, be sure to space the drops out Dip the Q-tip in the cup with the dish soap then Dip the Q-tip with soap on it in the plate with the milk and the food coloring and watch magic happen!

Science behind it:

The fat in the milk reacts with the dish soap causing the molecules to move around. This is why whole milk will react better than a low fat, or a 2% milk would.

Experiment #2 –

“Elephant Toothpaste” or that we renamed Elephant Soap for ages 3 and up*

Adult supervision required

Materials:

Safety Gear (gloves, goggles, apron or lab coat)

3% hydrogen peroxide or 30% Hydrogen Peroxide for the biggest reaction (adult supervision with handling required)

1 packet of Active Yeast or 1 spoonful of Potassium Iodide for biggest reaction

Food Coloring

Erlenmeyer flask

Beaker

Stirrer

Measuring Cup

Water

Tips:

In this video, we are true scientists and conduct the experiment with different ingredients to see which will make the biggest and foamiest Elephant Soap! We replace the yeast with potassium iodide and 3% hydrogen peroxide with 35% hydrogen peroxide for a bigger reaction but, be careful and ask an adult before use or handling.

Steps:

Pour half a cup of 30% hydrogen peroxide in flask Add a few drops of food coloring and a squirt of dish soap to the peroxide in the flask In a separate beaker mix a spoonful of potassium oxide into 2 tablespoons of water Stir until crystals have dissolved making a solution Pour Potassium Oxide solution into the flask with the peroxide STEP BACK Watch the chemical reaction create the Elephant Soap

Science behind it:

In this fun foamy experiment, it demonstrates a chemical reaction where the foam is oxygen-filled bubbles that result from the hydrogen peroxide being broken down into water and oxygen. This reaction uses either yeast or potassium oxide as a catalyst to speed up the reaction.

Experiment #3

“Sink or Float” or Relative Density for ages 3 and up*

Materials:

Water

Objects

Bin

Steps:

Fill your bin up with water Throw items in the bin of water Observe if it will sink or float

Science behind it:

In this wet experiment, Krissy and Kinsley test out different household objects to see if they are more dense and will sink or less dense and will float in water.

