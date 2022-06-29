HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs this summer.

The SPRI Adjustable Hand Grip Exerciser

The SPRI Adjustable Hand Grip Exerciser retails for $7.97 and is available at Walmart.com.

BOOST

BOOST® High Protein Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink is a creamy, tasty drink inspired by the delicious, flavor of a Cinnabon® cinnamon roll. For more information and to purchase visit Walmart.com

Nails.INC Neon Minis

Nails.INC Neon Minis — Available for $4.99 at Target/Target.com.

Shop Bomba Curls at Target Stores

Afro-Latina owned Bomba Curls is known for their award-winning vegan hair products for textured hair as well as their tasty vitamin gummies that support hair growth. Bomba Curls can be found online at bombacurls.com and at Target stores nationwide.

