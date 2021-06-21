Summer Beauty Health Wellness

HOUSTON — It’s officially summer and we want you to look and feel your best.

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to share the hottest health and beauty products this season.

See below for more product info:

LĒVO

www.levooil.com

LĒVO II is the first infuser to streamline herbal infusion from start to finish. From salad dressings to scented candles, there’s no limit to what you can create!

Hilo Life

www.hilolife.com

Hilo Life Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips in exclusive 12oz bag for Costco – Keto friendly with 3g net carbs and 9g of protein per serving.

VIBRANT BY DR. STACIE STEPHENSON

www.amazon.com

VIBRANT is an inspiring, motivational program/platform to help people restore health and vibrancy in incremental but powerful steps.

Bug Bite Thing

www.bugbitething.com

Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief, Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube