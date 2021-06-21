Summer Beauty Health Wellness

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON — It’s officially summer and we want you to look and feel your best.

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to share the hottest health and beauty products this season. 

See below for more product info: 

LĒVO

www.levooil.com

LĒVO II is the first infuser to streamline herbal infusion from start to finish. From salad dressings to scented candles, there’s no limit to what you can create!

Hilo Life

www.hilolife.com

Hilo Life Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips in exclusive 12oz bag for Costco – Keto friendly with 3g net carbs and 9g of protein per serving.

VIBRANT BY DR. STACIE STEPHENSON

www.amazon.com 

VIBRANT is an inspiring, motivational program/platform to help people restore health and vibrancy in incremental but powerful steps.

Bug Bite Thing

www.bugbitething.com

Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief,  Bug Bite Thing is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages.

 

 

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

Houston water and sewage rates could increase - Sharron Melton

Weather hour-by-hour - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss