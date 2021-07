Houston (CW39) Just hours away from an historic lift off for "Blue Origin". After years of research and development and countless test flights, it's time for this automated aircraft to fly real human beings into outer space.

Blue Origin founder, Billionaire Jeff Bezos, is one of four people setting off on the first manned maiden voyage Tuesday. He along with his 50 year old brother Mark, a firefighter and investor, will be on board. Also joining the iconic trip is female aviation pioneer Wally Funk. She was among the Mercury 13 group, which included 13 female pilots — who took the same tests in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts. But the women not allowed to become astronauts because of their gender.