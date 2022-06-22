HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to unveil a few of the hottest party essentials perfect for summer. Here’s a preview of the items featured.

Bashify

Bring the party to your home with Bashify! The husband and wife team curates Bash Boxes for kids’ birthday parties, bachelorette occasions, girls’ nights, and more. This party in a box is filled with all the essentials to take your celebration to the next level, including balloon arches, garland, and themed table settings. You truly don’t have to get anything else and your party will look THIS good. https://bashify.co

Friendlily Press

Friendlily Press is sparking fun and joy with their creative Beverage Mixing Sticks. Available in a wide variety of themes, you can build out collections that fit your personality. They even offer custom designs! Made of sturdy acrylic, they’re reusable, so you can enjoy them in your favorite hot or cold drinks all summer long! https://friendlilypress.com

Giorgio Cookie Company

Giorgio Cookie Company provides the finest handcrafted Italian cookies you’ll ever eat! For their best-selling Signature White Chocolate Raspberry Cookie, it takes two minutes to fill, dip, and powder just one cookie. That’s a whole lot of love and care into every bite to ensure you have the best cookie ever. https://www.giorgiocookieco.com

Burn Pit BBQ

Burn Pit BBQ originally started out as a blog to make grilling less intimidating by providing a community with tips, tricks, and recipes. Co-founded by a Marine Corps veteran, the brand offers sauces, rubs, and seasonings made with all-natural ingredients without any cholesterol, MSG, or corn syrup. They’re proud to give back to the veteran community as much as possible through monthly donations to veteran-focused organizations https://burnpitbbq.com

Bubble Universe

Creators of Bubble Lick, Bubble Universe is a pop above the rest! Featuring a collection of sensory-driven bubbles, formulated with FDA-approved ingredients, and made in the USA, they’re lip-smacking good! Bubble Lick flavors are super fun, tasty, and the safest bubble solution ever made, so safe you can lick them! https://www.bubbleuniverse.com

Now it’s time to get out there and have some outdoor summer fun!

