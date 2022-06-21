HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to highlight summer skincare and athleisure must-haves. Take a look at the brands included in the segment.

Momotaro Apotheca

Momotaro Apotheca offers 100% certified organic and cruelty-free products for healing irritated skin in intimate areas of the body. The Momotaro Apotheca’s skincare line is a proactive plant-based product line that works gently to heal skin concerns after any intimacy issues from infection and irritation without interfering with pH balance, hormones, pheromones, or medication. https://momotaroapotheca.com

Urban Hydration

Urban Hydration is a beauty and philanthropy brand that provides vegan-friendly ingredients that purposely makes taking care of your skin and hair effortless and enjoyable. The brand philanthropy efforts go to building water wells in Kenya for every product sold (one product sold equals one gallon of water donated). The aloe vera face wash, spot cream and gel moisturizer detoxifies the skin, fades dark spots and fight acne. It’s great for all skin types and fights psoriasis and eczema prone skin, all silicone, paraben, polybead, and sulfate-free. https://www.urbanhydration.com

Terrakai Skin

Terrakai Skin deeply nourishes skin with collagen and hyaluronic acid mixed with ingredients that are native to Australian regions for a super power skin care routine! Their botanical ingredients like Kangaroo Paw, Lemon Aspen and Snowflower create strong yet gentle serums to make your skin plump, hydrated, and glowing. Everything is natural and clean and the packaging is innovative when it comes to eco-friendly beauty practices! https://terrakaiskin.com

Livelite Athletica

Livelite Athletica offers stylish, high-performing activewear options for both women and men. Elaine Li, founder and fitness influencer, wanted to bring a trendy line of pieces to the marketplace, all ethically sourced and made to move with you so you can get the most out of a workout. The activewear offers the perfect amount of support but still is super breathable and comfortable, just in time for summer if you’re planning on training for any marathons, hikes, or just running errands. https://liveliteathletica.com

DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD’s Core D product line is designed by athletes for athletes, featuring hand-sewn selections for men and women made with unparalleled attention to detail and performance. Functional and stylish attributes combine to make the best activewear to crush a training session while never sweating how you look! From basic athletic leggings, sweatshirts, and tees to a higher-end line for intense sports, check out what those serious about sports apparel are wearing this season, pushing the boundaries of performance and fashion. https://www.dryworldshop.com/collections/cored

