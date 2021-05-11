Summertime Fun: Perfect Swimsuits for every shape & every size

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Summer is right around the corner. Do you have the perfect, comfortable swimwear?

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Celebrity lifestyle and fashion journalist, Emily L. Foley has teamed up with Lands’ End to share the hot new fashions and trends for the pool or beach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Tiger Seen Roaming in West Houston Neighborhood

Do you have the NEW CW39 app?

Tropical Storm Andres - Adam Krueger

How Weather Impacts Wine - Carrigan Chauvin

Long term closure on I-69 inbound

7-day forecast - Adam Krueger

Texas Voting Rights groups rally - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss