Tasty Tuesday: Preview of JOEY Uptown at the Houston Galleria

HOUSTON — Houston we have a hot new restaurant, JOEY Uptown at the Houston Galleria. JOEY Uptown is known for its one-of-a-kind dining experience and eclectic menu of globally inspired cuisine.

Matthew Stowe, Executive Director of Culinary for JOEY Restaurant Group (and a Top Chef winner) joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe with a sneak peek ahead of the grand opening on Wednesday, July 28th.

They’ll be serving up Roasted Corn Guacamole.

Here’s the recipe below:

Roasted Corn Guacamole

Ingredients

5 ea Ripe Avocado

¼ cup ¼” diced tomatoes

¼ cup 1/4 “ diced red onion

2 ea Corn on on the cob

3 T Fresh lime juice

1 ea garlic cloved, finely chopped

1 ea Serrano Pepper, finely chopped

1 ½ t salt

½ bunch Cilantro

2 T Olive oil

Garnish

6-8 ea cherry tomatoes

2 Tablespoons feta cheese

6-8 slices serrano chiles (optional)

8-10 ea cilantro leaves

1 bag Your favorite corn tortilla chips.

PREPARE PART A

Chefs Tip:

When handling the serrano pepper, use gloves or wash you hands with warm soapy water to remove as much residual chili from your hands as possible.

First, cut the serrano pepper in half. For less spice, use a spoon to remove the seeds. If you like the heat, leave them in! Finely chop the serrano pepper. You may use as much as you like! Thinly slice 6-8 pieces of serrano pepper to use as a garnish at the end. To reduce the spice, soak them in cold water while you prepare the rest of the guacamole. Combine the fresh lime juice, finely chopped serrano peppers, garlic and sea salt in a small bowl. Allow it to marinate for 15-30 minutes – the longer the better. This will mellow the garlic and when mixed, disperse the seasoning evenly throughout the guacamole. This is also referred to as “blooming” the garlic.

FOR THE CORN:

Place the husked corn on grill set to high heat. Cook for 15-20 minutes moving the corn every 4-5 minutes to achieve an even, charred color.

Once the corn has been cooked, cut the kernels from the cob and sperate them by hand. Save 5 – 6 pieces of the charred corn chunks to garnish with at the end.

PREPARE PART B

Dice the large tomato into 1/4 “ sized dice.

Chop half of the bunch of cilantro, stems included. Save some leaves for the garnish.

Dice the red onion into ¼” dice, just like the tomato.

In a small bowl, combine the rest of the corn with the diced tomato, red onion, chopped cilantro and olive oil.

Now that all of the other components are ready, prepare the avocado. This step is saved until last to prevent the browning (oxidization) of the avocado. Cut each avocado in half from pole to pole and remove the pit. 1 avocado per person is a good guideline for serving size.

Note:

When mixing the avocado, a common mistake is to over mix the guacamole removing all of the chunks and texture. Over mixed guacamole will brown faster and change flavor.

Chef Tip:

If available, use a small wire resting rack (1/2” wire squares). Place the rack over top of a large bowl. Place the half avocado cut side down with the skin on. Push the avocado through the resting rack to the peel creating a small dice. Slide the peel gently to get all the avocado out. Repeat this step with all of the remaining avocado. Make sure to check for pieces of skin or avocado stem that may sneak in.

You can also dice the avocado with a knife though it not as quick and easy as the rack.

Alternative Method:

If a wire resting rack is not readily available, use a large spoon to scoop the avocado from the peel into a large bowl. Use a fork to mash the avocado. Use Be sure not to over mix – Leave small chunks, no larger than ½”.

Mixing the Guacamole:

Combine the lime juice serrano mixture with the tomatoes, corn, cilantro, olive oil, red onion and the avocado. Using a large spoon or rubber spatula, gently combine or “fold” the guacamole, being careful to not to mash the small chunks.

The guacamole is ready for garnish!

GARNISHING GUACAMOLE:

Scoop the guacamole mix into a bowl creating a mound. Garnish the guacamole by placing the ingredients on the surface of the mound. There is no need to follow a specific pattern here. This is your masterpiece, let it come naturally. Start by sprinkling the feta cheese over the mound. Cut a few grape tomatoes in half, or thirds if they are larger. Place them on the guacamole followed by thinly the sliced serrano peppers, charred corn chunks and finally, some small cilantro leaves.

Serve with warm corn tortilla chips and enjoy this fresh, sharable summer snack.