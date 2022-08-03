HOUSTON (KIAH) — She’s a mother, wife, and now entrepreneur. Ty Wilson joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about her athleisure line, The Lit CEO. Frustrated with the fit of athleisure wear, Wilson decided to create her own line for everyBODY.

Houston Happens viewers can enjoy a discount code, CW20 on thelitceo.com.

