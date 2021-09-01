The Lunch Whisperer: Back-to-school lunches made easy with Natural Choice

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Buckle up because the back-to-school season is upon us. And since it’s probably been two years since you last packed a lunch for your kids or yourself, Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has some advice to make those hectic mornings easier. Enter online sensation Kristina Kuzmič, The Lunch Whisperer.

The 2011 winner of “Oprah’s Search for the Next TV Star,” Kristina’s hysterical and heartwarming videos have racked up more than 1 billion views. Cooking is Kristina Kuzmič’s superpower, giving her purpose and uniting a worldwide community of parents navigating life’s challenges.

Kristina partnered with Natural Choice to help people reduce some of the chaos in their lives – particularly surrounding lunchtime – so that they can focus less on preparing meals and more on connecting with the ones they love. Natural Choice products are 100% natural with no preservatives, artificial ingredients or added nitrates. They make lunch easy and delicious, and you can feel good about feeding them to your family.

You can find Natural Choice products in the greater Houston area at Randalls, Brookshire Brothers and H.E.B.

For recipes visit www.thelunchwhisperer.com