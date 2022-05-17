HOUSTON (KIAH) – Bludorn, the critically acclaimed Houston restaurant by Chef/Owner Aaron Bludorn just got “sweeter” with the addition of a new pastry chef.

Marie Riddle has joined the culinary team as its new executive pastry chef. After spending over a decade working in the same role, Chef Marie will continue her tenure infusing the Bludorn pastry program with innovative creations and new spins on traditional offerings. She shares her latest creations with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

For more on Bludorn, please visit: https://www.bludornrestaurant.com/

