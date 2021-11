HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Morning! It’s Travel Deal Tuesday! Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom is back with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

If you are looking for a last-minute holiday travel deal or considering giving someone the gift of travel, pay attention, because she has some great info you can use.

Not to mention The Travel Mom is always giving away FREE trips!

For more, please visit: https://thetravelmom.com/